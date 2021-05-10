Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of May 10, 2021 The Shacknews Twitch channel continues another week of livestreaming, let's see what's in store for the week of May 10, 2021.

Hey Shacknews, it's Monday! That means it's once again time for us to begin a new week of livestreaming over on our twitch channel. This week's slate includes our standard recurring shows, plus a special live broadcast of Electronic Arts' Q1 2021 earnings call. Let's look at the Shacknews livestream schedule for the week of May 10, 2021.

Shacknews livestream schedule - week of May 10, 2021

You can find all of our livestreams over at Twitch.tv/Shacknews. That's also where you'll be introduced to the Shacknews staff, as well as full community of viewers over in the live chat. The more time you spend watching, the more channel points you gain. These can be redeemed for special rewards on our channel.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Wide World of Electronic Sports with Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET Electronic Arts Q1 2021 Earnings Call Tuesday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET skankcore64 with Bryan Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

