SpaceX DOGE-1 mission to make Dogecoin the first cryptocurrency in space Dogecoin is going to the moon in more ways than one.

Elon Musk, the Technoking of Tesla and self-proclaimed Dogefather, has announced that the SpaceX mission to launch DOGE-1 to the moon in 2022 will accept dogecoin as payment and will be the first cryptocurrency in space.

The announcement came from Elon Musk’s Twitter account on May 10, 2021. In the Tweet, Musk notes that this is the first cryptocurrency in space and the first meme in space. The mission, called DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon, is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

CNBC reported on Sunday, May 9, 2021 that the DOGE-1 will utilize the Falcon 9 rocket to get the 40 kilogram payload into space. Tom Ochinero, vice president of commercial sales for SpaceX, notes that the mission will “demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce.”

Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen meteoric rise in value over the past month with the only major hiccup occurring during Elon Musk’s SNL appearance. The price of the cryptocurrency fell over 20% despite predictions that Musk’s appearance would herald a $1.00 value.

While the DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon will be the first time a cryptocurrency has been used to pay for a space mission, and the first time a cryptocurrency will be in space, it’s not the first time Dogecoin has been used to make real-world purchases. Recently, The Oakland A’s announced it would accept Dogecoin as a payment option for game tickets.

The launch of DOGE-1 is still several months away, which gives investors and speculators plenty of time to wax poetic about how Dogecoin will get to the moon first, physically or metaphorically. Make sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on SpaceX, cryptocurrency, and the unique section of the Venn diagram where they cross.