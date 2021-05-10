Twitch's April 2021 viewership marked another record-high for the platform The likes of Just Chatting, Grand Theft Auto 5, and a continued growth of sports on Twitch propelled it to another record high month of viewing.

Another month brings another State of the Stream look at Twitch’s viewing numbers from StreamElements and its analytical partners at Rainmaker.gg. The April 2021 State of the Stream has dropped and it boasts another record-high month of viewing for Twitch. Billions of hours worth of viewing were recorded throughout the previous month on the platform. Where were they going? It would seem that both usual suspects and surprise breakouts were among the list this time.

StreamElements launched its April 2021 State of the Stream on the StreamElements blog on May 10, 2021, featuring data collected by analytics partner Rainmaker.gg. This previous month, Twitch saw record viewership for the third time in 2021 alone. The platform enjoyed over 2.1 billion hours of viewing throughout the month. Where did it all go? Well, Just Chatting sat at the top of the category pack this month, having been a constant throughout the previous year with regular record viewing, but Grand Theft Auto 5 also joined it. Why? Apparently, roleplaying saw a lot of play and viewership activity on the GTA Online corner of the game with channels like juansguarnizo garnering massive boosts in viewership throughout the month.

After a small dip in February 2021, Twitch has continued to boast incredible viewership numbers in 2021, tipping 2.1 billion hours watched in April.

Additional supplements in Twitch’s viewership throughout the month of April came from traditional sports, which have continued to see an uptick in popularity and viewing since Twitch first started the Sports category. April saw a record-high of Sports category viewership, falling just shy of 11 million hours. Twitch is expected to livestream the Tokyo Olympics, so this category is expected to grow its viewership even further over the course of the coming year.

With so many hours of content viewing throughout April 2021, it will be interesting to see if Twitch keeps its momentum and records yet another record high. With that in mind, we’ll be waiting for the next StreamElements State of the Stream report for May 2021 to find out.