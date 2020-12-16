Just Chatting saw record views on Twitch in November 2020 According to the latest State of the Stream report from StreamElements and Arsenal.gg, the Just Chatting saw a resurgence that led to record viewing numbers.

Throughout 2020, as we’ve been dealing with the COVID-19 and pandemic (and even arguably before), the Just Chatting topic on Twitch has been gaining an enormous of traction in the overall standing of stream topics. With many of the year’s largest events come and gone, there was nothing in the way of Just Chatting not only taking its place at the top of Twitch topics in November, but also passing record viewer numbers, according to StreamElements and Arsenal.gg’s latest State of the Stream report.

StreamElements posted its November 2020 State of the Stream report with analytics data partner Arsenal.gg on December 16, 2020. According to the new report, Just Chatting handily seized the top spot in November yet again, but where in October's report it was already holding the number 1 spot with 200 million hours of viewing, this time it achieved record numbers with a record 228 million hours viewed. It nearly doubled the hours of its closest competitor, League of Legends, which recorded 116 million hours of viewing.

Just Chatting's increase to record numbers even over a strong November indicates it's a topic that will simply continue to maintain its strength into 2021 on Twitch.

Other notable topics included World of Warcraft, which shot up into the top 10 of Twitch with the launch of its latest Shadowlands expansion. Minecraft also saw a healthy boost in activity. Among Us took a dip in viewing, but it still retains its popularity and even still hung at third behind League of Legends and just ahead of Fortnite.

Interestingly enough, the Beauty and Body topic also saw a huge increase year-to-year on Twitch. Where it sat at around 32k hours of viewing in November 2019, that number increased to 117k hours of viewing in November 2020. It may very well be another stat increase due to folks being stuck at home and unable to go out as much this year.

Regardless, it was an interesting year of stream stats and it doesn’t look like Just Chatting is letting go of the top spot on Twitch anytime soon. Stay tuned for more States of the Streams from StreamElements and Arsenal.gg in 2021.