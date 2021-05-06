World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic prepares for June release date World of Warcraft's first expansion is getting the Classic treatment in just a few weeks.

World of Warcraft Classic has been taking players back to the old vanilla days for over a year, but the time has come to start going beyond what the early era had to offer. Blizzard Entertainment will be jumping into the original days of WoW's very first expansion: The Burning Crusade. On Thursday, the publisher announced an official release date for World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic.

Blizzard is planning a simultaneous worldwide release for World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic. All regions will see the expansion drop on June 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. PT. At this time, the Dark Portal will open up with the Hellfire Peninsula awaiting on the other side.

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic was originally revealed back at BlizzConline. It will return to the days of the original 2007 expansion, which took players to the Outland region for the very first time. The expansion offered the Blood Elf and Draenei races for the first time and pit players against powerful demonic forces.

As has been the case with World of Warcraft Classic as a whole, the Burning Crusade's content will roll out in phases. The Black Temple, Sunwell, and other elements of the expansion will open up in the months ahead.

Just as with the rest of World of Warcraft Classic, the Burning Crusade Classic expansion will be available with a standard WoW subscription for no extra charge. For more on the big June 1 release, be sure to check out the World of Warcraft website.