World of Warcraft Classic jumps into the Burning Crusade at BlizzConline

One of the first World of Warcraft expansions will now be playable again as it was, as BlizzConline unveils Burning Crusade Classic.
Ozzie Mejia
While there's a lot of World of Warcraft news at BlizzConline, the main game isn't the only thing getting a major update. World of Warcraft Classic is also moving forward and now it's time to look back at one of the very first World of Warcraft expansions. Classic players can now expect to jump into the Burning Crusade, just as it was back in 2007.

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade originally released back in January 2007, taking players into the Outland for the first time. This opened up new options, including the Blood Elf and Draenei races. The story will take players deep into the Hellfire Peninsula, as players brace for the challenges ahead in the Black Temple. Old-school players should prepare themselves to meet the formidable Fel Reaver once more.

Just as has been the case with World of Warcraft Classic, the whole shebang won't be available out of the box. Content from Burning Crusade will roll out in phases. Expect the Black Temple, the Sunwell, and other aspects of this expansion to open up in the months ahead.

The latest update to World of Warcraft Classic was originally revealed earlier this week after an unfortunate leak from the Blizzard press site. The team at WoW Head managed to report on the leaks prior to them being taken down.

We'll have more to say about BlizzConline in the days ahead, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest news from this event.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

