Job Job is the first game revealed for The Jackbox Party Pack 8 The first game for The Jackbox Party Pack 8 has been revealed and it's an all-new effort from the team at Jackbox Games.

Normally when the team at Jackbox Games gets together to determine a Jackbox Party Pack's first game, it'll be an iteration on one of the studio's classic family games. That's not how things are going to work with The Jackbox Party Pack 8, a fact that's even noted in a new trailer released on Thursday. Instead, Jackbox Games is offering a first look at a new game called Job Job.

Job Job is predicated on the normal scenario of a stressful job interview. When some people interview for a job, they'll relax with some simple icebreakers. The object of Job Job is to take those icebreaker answers and rearrange the words into answers to various job interview questions. Let's look to the Jackbox Games website for an explanation.

We'll start things super chill by asking you some icebreaker questions. And when I tell you that you can answer however you want, I mean it. JUST WRITE WORDS AND WE WILL MAKE IT OUT OF THIS OKAY. Now, those sentences you wrote will be shuffled and given to the other players, and their sentences are sent to you! You can use any word appearing on your controller to create funny answers to some classic job interview questions. Move them around, mix them up, repurpose with purpose! EASY PEASY WORDS YES PLEASEY. Everyone votes on their favorites, and in the end, the player with the highest score gets the job!

Job Job wil support 3-10 players. This is just the beginning for The Jackbox Party Pack 8, which is set to release this fall on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and other digital platforms. Look for more games to be revealed later. Will they all be party hits or will they be more acquired tastes? We'll follow this story at Shacknews, so stay tuned for the latest updates.