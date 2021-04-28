ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 81 Time hopping continues in Chrono Trigger!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show we'll be jumping through time in our Chrono Trigger playthrough. For those viewers who aren't aware, this will be my first full playthrough of Chrono Trigger, as I didn't get a chance to play it when I was younger. That being said it will be another Steve-venture as I named the main character, Steve, instead of Chrono. Last time, we were on the run from the authorities and the only way to get away was to time travel into the future. Will we be able to survive in the future or will it be the last thing we do? Come out at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT to find out.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 9 p.m. EDT next Monday and 8 p.m. EDT next Tuesday and Wednesday.

