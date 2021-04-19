New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of April 19, 2021
Donovan Erskine
Good afternoon, Shacknews. Monday is here once again, so that means we're back for another week of exciting livestreams. In addition to our standard let's plays and news discussion shows, we're holding a special stream to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of Duke Nukem 3D. There’s a lot going on and you won’t want to miss it. Here's the Shacknews livestream schedule for the week of April 19, 2021.

Shacknews livestream schedule - week of April 19, 2021

All of our shows can be found over at Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There, you can interact with the hosts live and ask questions or comment on the screen. It’s a community of really cool people, so we urge you to join us! The more time you spend watching, you’ll accumulate channel points, which can be used to purchase a number of perks, such as choosing the next game for skankcore 64.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET
Duke Nukem 3D 20th anniversary staff battle Monday at 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET
Wide World of Electronic Sports with Blake, Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET
Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

We want to extend a huge thanks to everyone that stops by to hang out for a bit and view our livestreams. All of you are doing it for Shacknews just by sharing our livestream posts on social media, spending time talking with the hosts and other viewers, and interacting with each other in chat.

If you're interested in further supporting our livestreaming efforts, please consider subscribing to Shacknews on Twitch. You'll have an ad-free Shacknews viewing experience and access to a range of awesome emotes to use anywhere on Twitch. If you're an Amazon Prime member, then you can redeem a free sub each month with Prime Gaming, which we detailed in our guide on how to link your Amazon and Twitch accounts.

Of course, with all the hours of Shacknews livestreaming, you can't catch every minute of the best Twitch content around. Be sure to check out Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube for Shacknews Twitch highlights, reviews, previews, unboxings, developer interviews, and so much more!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

