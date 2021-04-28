How to get a Scavengers Steam Early Access key drop Scavengers is out on Steam Early Access but you need a key drop to play. We have the steps you need to take in order to start your survival.

Scavengers is the hottest new multiplayer sandbox survival shooter that takes place in the coldest of wastelands. Featuring a unique blend of survival and battle royale gameplay, Scavengers pits teams of players not only against each other but also against the harsh weather and unforgiving wilderness. The game has been available in closed beta and various play sessions, but it's now out on Steam as an Early Access Game.

If you've already participated in a closed beta or play session, then you can join the early access for Scavengers right away by updating your game client on Steam. For those of you that are less fortunate, the publisher of Scavengers, Improbable, is giving away key drops via Twitch through streams that have drops enabled. Follow our guide below for your best chances at getting into this icy-hot new shooter.

To get a Scavengers Early Access key via Twitch Drops, here's what you need to do:

Select a Scavengers livestream on Twitch that has drops enabled, you can see a list of all Scavengers streams on Twitch through the game's directory page. Authorize your Twitch account to receive drops from Improbable by visiting this authorization link. Follow the steps as directed by the auth page in order to complete the authorization. The auth page from the previous step will redirect you to the Improbable website to create an account with the publisher. Fill in the necessary information to continue. Once you've created an Improbable account, an email will be sent to the address you provided for verification. Check your inbox or spam folders (if you don't see the verification email after a few minutes) and verify by clicking the contained link. Watch 30 minutes of a Scavengers livestream that has drops enabled. The key drop must be claimed from your Twitch inventory. Once claimed, your Steam key for Scavengers Early Access will be emailed to you. It might take 5-10 minutes to receive your key after claiming it from your Twitch inventory.

The official Scavengers YouTube account has a new upload detailing those steps in video format which you can also check out here. For more on the game and its development, be sure to scope our video interview with Midwinter Entertainment. You can also stay informed on any further Scavengers developments with a tab on the topic page for the game.