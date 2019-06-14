Scavengers hands-on preview: A true battle for survival
Scavengers is an upcoming online action-shooter that mixes PvP with PvE gameplay. I had the chance to play the game ahead of its full release.
Scavengers will not only be free to play, but those interested in trying it early can sign up for the play tests.
Announced during The Game Awards 2018, Scavengers is a SpatialOS-powered shooter coming from Midwinter Entertainment.