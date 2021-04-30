Is New Pokemon Snap on-rails like the N64 original? Does New Pokemon Snap play like its original predecessor? We jump in to find out.

For those who might not have heard, Pokemon Snap has returned after more than 20 years. New Pokemon Snap brings the popular spin-off back for a new generation. Old school and newcomers alike may be wondering, does this play like the original game? Let's dive into the question of whether New Pokemon Snap is an on-rails adventure.

Is New Pokemon Snap on-rails like the N64 original?

For the answer to this question, let's look at our recent New Pokemon Snap review and reviewer Donovan Erskine.

Just like its predecessor, New Pokemon Snap is entirely on-rails, meaning that each stage has a preset path that you follow at a steady pace. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little disappointed, as it would’ve been really cool to freely explore and capture Pokemon in a more safari-style setting. That said, keeping the game on-rails makes sense for the mission and story structure.

While there will be a greater level variety in New Pokemon Snap compared to its predecessor, the guiding principle will remain the same. Players will ride in the NEO-ONE vehicle and take pictures in an on-rails environment. And you'll be taking a lot of pictures, because according to our review, the New Pokemon Snap Pokedex is significantly larger than that of the original game.

Does New Pokemon Snap's on-rails gameplay make you more or less likely to pick it up. If you're looking to try it out, the game will release on Friday, April 30 across all major retailers and through the Nintendo eShop. Be sure to keep an eye on the New Pokemon Snap topic for the latest news and guides.