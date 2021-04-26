New Pokemon Snap release date for Nintendo Switch Here's everything you need to know about when New Pokemon Snap will release on the Nintendo Switch.

New Pokemon Snap is days away from its long-awaited arrival. It has been many years since Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have gotten back into the world of Pokemon photography. With the help of Bandai Namco, Pokemon are back for a brand new photo safari. For those who want to know exactly how long the wait is, we have all the information you need.

New Pokemon Snap release date

New Pokemon Snap will release on April 30, 2021, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. While Pokemon has explored mobile platforms, this is one of the big first-party Nintendo efforts that will look to carry the Switch for the first half of 2021. The game will be available both physically and at retail for $59.99 USD.

As has been the case with previous digital releases from the Nintendo eShop, look for New Pokemon Snap to be playable on Friday, April 30 at 12 a.m. ET/Thursday, April 29 at 9 p.m. PT. Retailers are not expected to have physical copies of the game available for pickup at midnight.

Our New Pokemon Snap review will not be live until later in the week. However, in the meantime, you can check out our hands-on preview from last month, which takes a look at some of the on-rails photography action that players can expect to see. You can learn more about the new NEO-ONE ride, the new items players will have available to them, as well as some of the wild Pokemon that they'll encounter over the course of their journey.

New Pokemon Snap's release is just days away. Be sure to keep an eye on the New Pokemon Snap topic for the latest news and guides.