ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 80 Link to the Past continues!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be continuing our celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda series with the Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. Last time on the program, we defeated all 3 light world dungeons and gained access to the dark world. Set for an 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT start time, come and find out how many of the descendants of the Seven Wise Men I can rescue. A Link to the Past is one of my all time favorite games because it has such good writing as well as having some of the best music in the series.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday and 9 p.m. EDT next Monday.

Want to go the extra mile and show support for the Stevetendo show and other Shacknews productions? Make sure to check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

The Steventendo show isn't the only high-quality production we have here at Shacknews. Make sure you check out our weekly livestream schedule for a look at all our upcoming shows.