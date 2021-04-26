Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity ships 3.7 million units Koei Tecmo's latest financial results paints a rosy picture for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

There may not be a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel coming anytime soon, but the hunger for more lore from this world appears to be out there. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, set before the events of Breath of the Wild, has proven to be a major hit for Koei Tecmo. In fact, according to the publisher's latest annual results, Age of Calamity has shipped 3.7 million units total.

According to analyst Daniel Ahmad, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity shipping 3.7 million units is the most for a Musou game in Koei Tecmo's history. That's ahead of 2003's Dynasty Warriors 4, which shipped 2.2 million units in its lifetime. These sales numbers come ahead of the upcoming Hyrule Warriors expansion pass, which was announced earlier this year. The first Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity expansion will release in June with the full pass available for $19.99 USD.

Let's look back at our original review:

When Nintendo first showed us Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, my heart soared with excitement. Everything about it presented fun opportunities. It’s a game that takes the Musou style of gameplay Koei Tecmo has made their trademark through games like Dynasty Warriors (and even one previous Hyrule Warriors) and applies it to the Breath of the Wild storyline of the Zelda universe. More interestingly, it chooses a point in that story that, as far as we know, has a very dire outcome. As a fan of both Musou games and Breath of the Wild, I came in expecting a lot from Age of Calamity, but I have to say, it even managed to surprise and delight me in ways I could not have expected.

Be sure to follow the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity topic for the latest news on Nintendo's breakout action title.