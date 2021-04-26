Fortnite adds Vikings' Justin Jefferson's Get Griddy dance Breakout NFL rookie sensation Justin Jefferson is making his way to Fortnite, along with his Get Griddy dance.

Fortnite has been home to a variety of characters, weapons, first-person shooting, and dancing. There's been a lot of dancing. And, hey, who knows dancing better than the players of the National Football League? The Epic Games team are football fans and that's why they're going to start introducing some of the league's most recognizable players and their endzone dances, starting with the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and his Get Griddy dance.

The news comes from the Epic Games website, which notes that Jefferson's endzone dance will be available as an Emote this Wednesday, April 28 through the Fortnite Item Shop. Jefferson will also be the first NFL player to get his own Locker Bundle, which will be available on that same day. The bundle will feature the Hit Man Outfit, Hit Me! Back Blind, the Get Griddy and Signature Shuffle Emotes, the Weathered Gold Pickaxe, and Arcade Kid Wrap. There's no word on how much the Locker Bundle will go for.

The most fascinating aspect of this story is that the Get Griddy dance was not created by Jefferson but by content creator Allen "LAHGRIDDY" Davis. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Davis is being paid in full by Epic for his invention of the dance. He also notes that Epic and Davis are in talks for future collaborations, so expect even more Fortnite dances to potentially hit the game in the future.

Fortnite has a lot planned for the weeks ahead. Epic outlined the upcoming May benefits for Fortnite Crew members earlier today. That's coming off an eventful weekend that saw a Neymar Jr. Outfit come to the latest Fortnite Battle Pass.

We'll be watching for more exciting collaborations coming to Epic Games' money-printing battle royale, so keep an eye on the Fortnite topic for the latest news, guides, and updates.