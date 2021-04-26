Animal Crossing: New Horizon's April free update preps for events like wedding season May Day, International Museum Day, wedding season, and special items associated with all of them are coming in April's Animal Crossing: New Horizon's free update.

As we truck along through the year, a quieter and more serene place still awaits on us on our personal island getaways in Animal Crossing: New Horizons where new events continue to expand the ways in which we can make it our own. A late April update is on the way this week and brings with it a fresh set of changes and additions to the game. This one is setting up for events throughout May and June, including the romantic and bustling wedding season.

Nintendo announced the contents of the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons April free update on April 26, 2021. On April 28, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get its latest patch of changes and additions. The big headliners here are the prep for three major upcoming events. May Day will let players score a special ticket to visit a unique island between April 29 and May 7. International Museum Day events will run from May 18 to May 31, allowing players to take part in a Stamp Rally with Blathers to fill out during their visit to check out the various museum exhibits.

[Announcement]

Seasonal events with new twists are on the way! Learn more about the next free update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons, available on 4/28. #ACNHhttps://t.co/C0vWK4EYpg pic.twitter.com/cEgWtOVl0C — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) April 26, 2021

Starting in June and running through the entire month, it’s wedding season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Alpacas Reese and Cyrus got married in June, so you can join them as they engage in their tradition of heading to Harvey’s island to take special pictures. You’ll also be able to earn and purchase a nice collection of wedding season decorations and clothing to enjoy from the Nook Shopping and Able Sisters stores throughout the entire month.

With the next update dropping on April 28, stay tuned for some more fully detailed patch notes right around the corner, as well as further coverage soon. Need a hand with your personal island? Be sure to check out our extensive Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for any help you may need in creating your ideal island paradise.