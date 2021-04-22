Warhammer: Vermintide 2 gets free weekend, including new Chaos Wastes DLC With the launch of the recent Chaos Wastes DLC on PC, it's a fantastic time to try the whole Vermintide 2 game for free.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is as fun to play as it’s ever been. After all, the game just got a new free DLC in the form of Chaos Wastes, and with it came a fresh new way to challenge the Skaven, Chaos Warrior, and Beastman hordes across new levels, randomized challenges, and a fresh narrative. Don’t take our word for it though. Go see for yourself this weekend. Starting today, Fatshark is making Vermintide 2 free on PC throughout the whole coming weekend, which also means you’ll have access to the free Chaos Wastes DLC as well.

Fatshark announced the free weekend for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Running from now until Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free to download and play on Steam. With the Chaos Wastes DLC free as well, that means you can either play the main game or jump into the new content at no cost if you want to. Chaos Wastes also doesn’t demand high level gear, so even newcomers can enjoy it.

Once the free weekend ends, Vermintide 2 will also be running at a substantial discount. The base game is 75% off and the paid DLC are all currently 50% off and will be through the weekend. That means if you want to check out further content like the Winds of Magic DLC or the Back to Ubersreik DLC, you certainly can on the cheap. There’s even a bundle of the base game and all DLC that’s running about $50 cheaper on the sale than it would normally cost.

Even so, if you want to go fully free, Chaos Wastes is definitely an experience worth dipping your toes in. The DLC recently launched aside a paid weapons pack and features a delightfully devious and challenging roguelike experience on top of Vermintide 2’s usual hack ‘n slash affair. Be sure to check out Chaos Wastes preview to get our full impressions on the DLC.

Of course, the free weekend is available and live now, so if you’d like to see what Vermintide 2 has to offer without spending a dime right away, get ye over to Steam before the afternoon on Sunday.