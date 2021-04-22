The D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 winners & finalists
The 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards recognized various gaming achievements of the previous year. Check it out and see what won each award here!
April finally brought us the anticipated conclusion of the 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards. The 2021 D.I.C.E. Awards showcased a wealth of robust games from the previous year and awarded the best of the best across various categories. Did you miss any of the show? That’s fine. We gathered the full list of winners here in a tidy list.
The 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards winners were officially announced in a livestream on April 22, 2021, after the nominees were teased back in January. You can see the full list of winners below.
Game of the Year winner: Hades
Nominees
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us Part 2
Outstanding Achievement in Animation winner: The Last of Us Part 2
Nominees
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction winner: Ghost of Tsushima
Nominees
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character winner: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles)
Nominees
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor Varinsdottir)
- Hades (Zagreus)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Abby)
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Ellie)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition winner: Ghost of Tsushima
Nominees
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Ghost of Tsushima
Nominees
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story winner: The Last of Us Part 2
Nominees
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
Outstanding Technical Achievement winner: Dreams
Nominees
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Mario Kart Live
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Action Game of the Year winner: Hades
Nominees
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year winner: Ghost of Tsushima
Nominees
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year winner: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Nominees
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year winner: Mortal Kombat 11
Nominees
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them's Fightin' Herds
Racing Game of the Year winner: Mario Kart Live
Nominees
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live
Role-Playing Game of the Year winner: Persona 5 Royal
Nominees
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year winner: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Nominees
- EA Sports FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year winner: Microsoft Flight Simulator
Nominees
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperadoes 3
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement winner: Half-Life: Alyx
Nominees
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Immersive Reality Game of the Year winner: Half-Life: Alyx
Nominees
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game winner: Hades
Nominees
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
Mobile Game of the Year winner: Legends of Runeterra
Nominees
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year winner: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Nominees
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design winner: Hades
Nominees
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction winner: Hades
Nominees
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part 2
That covers the entire list of D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 winners.
