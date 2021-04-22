New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 winners & finalists

The 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards recognized various gaming achievements of the previous year. Check it out and see what won each award here!
TJ Denzer
1

April finally brought us the anticipated conclusion of the 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards. The 2021 D.I.C.E. Awards showcased a wealth of robust games from the previous year and awarded the best of the best across various categories. Did you miss any of the show? That’s fine. We gathered the full list of winners here in a tidy list.

The D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 winners & finalists

The 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards winners were officially announced in a livestream on April 22, 2021, after the nominees were teased back in January. You can see the full list of winners below.

Game of the Year winner: Hades

Nominees

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Outstanding Achievement in Animation winner: The Last of Us Part 2

Nominees

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction winner: Ghost of Tsushima

Nominees

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character winner: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles)

Nominees

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor Varinsdottir)
  • Hades (Zagreus)
  • The Last of Us Part 2 (Abby)
  • The Last of Us Part 2 (Ellie)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition winner: Ghost of Tsushima

Nominees

  • Carrion
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Little Orpheus
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Ghost of Tsushima

Nominees

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story winner: The Last of Us Part 2

Nominees

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Outstanding Technical Achievement winner: Dreams 

Nominees

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Mario Kart Live
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Action Game of the Year winner: Hades

Nominees

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year winner: Ghost of Tsushima

Nominees

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year winner: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nominees

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year winner: Mortal Kombat 11

Nominees

  • EA Sports UFC 4
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Them's Fightin' Herds

Racing Game of the Year winner: Mario Kart Live

Nominees

  • DIRT 5
  • F1 2020
  • Mario Kart Live

Role-Playing Game of the Year winner: Persona 5 Royal

Nominees

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year winner: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Nominees

  • EA Sports FIFA 21
  • MLB The Show 20
  • NBA 2K21
  • PGA Tour 2K21
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year winner: Microsoft Flight Simulator

Nominees

  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperadoes 3
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Monster Train
  • Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement winner: Half-Life: Alyx

Nominees

  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Mario Kart Live
  • Museum of Other Realities
  • Paper Beast
  • Tempest

Immersive Reality Game of the Year winner: Half-Life: Alyx

Nominees

  • Down the Rabbit Hole
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Paper Beast
  • The Room VR: A Dark Matter
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game winner: Hades

Nominees

  • Coffee Talk
  • Hades
  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Noita

Mobile Game of the Year winner: Legends of Runeterra

Nominees

  • HoloVista
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Little Orpheus
  • Song of Bloom
  • South of the Circle

Online Game of the Year winner: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Nominees

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Tetris Effect: Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design winner: Hades

Nominees

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction winner: Hades

Nominees

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part 2

That covers the entire list of D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 winners. Did the game you wanted to see win come out on top? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below. Congratulations to all the D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 winners!

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola