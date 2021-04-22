The D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 winners & finalists The 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards recognized various gaming achievements of the previous year. Check it out and see what won each award here!

April finally brought us the anticipated conclusion of the 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards. The 2021 D.I.C.E. Awards showcased a wealth of robust games from the previous year and awarded the best of the best across various categories. Did you miss any of the show? That’s fine. We gathered the full list of winners here in a tidy list.

The 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards winners were officially announced in a livestream on April 22, 2021, after the nominees were teased back in January. You can see the full list of winners below.

Game of the Year winner: Hades

Nominees

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Last of Us Part 2

Outstanding Achievement in Animation winner: The Last of Us Part 2

Nominees

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction winner: Ghost of Tsushima

Nominees

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character winner: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles)

Nominees

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Eivor Varinsdottir)

Hades (Zagreus)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Abby)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Ellie)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition winner: Ghost of Tsushima

Nominees

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima

Little Orpheus

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Ghost of Tsushima

Nominees

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story winner: The Last of Us Part 2

Nominees

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

Outstanding Technical Achievement winner: Dreams

Nominees

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Mario Kart Live

The Last of Us Part 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Action Game of the Year winner: Hades

Nominees

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year winner: Ghost of Tsushima

Nominees

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year winner: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nominees

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year winner: Mortal Kombat 11

Nominees

EA Sports UFC 4

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Them's Fightin' Herds

Racing Game of the Year winner: Mario Kart Live

Nominees

DIRT 5

F1 2020

Mario Kart Live

Role-Playing Game of the Year winner: Persona 5 Royal

Nominees

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year winner: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Nominees

EA Sports FIFA 21

MLB The Show 20

NBA 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year winner: Microsoft Flight Simulator

Nominees

Crusader Kings 3

Desperadoes 3

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Monster Train

Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement winner: Half-Life: Alyx

Nominees

Half-Life: Alyx

Mario Kart Live

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempest

Immersive Reality Game of the Year winner: Half-Life: Alyx

Nominees

Down the Rabbit Hole

Half-Life: Alyx

Paper Beast

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game winner: Hades

Nominees

Coffee Talk

Hades

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Noita

Mobile Game of the Year winner: Legends of Runeterra

Nominees

HoloVista

Legends of Runeterra

Little Orpheus

Song of Bloom

South of the Circle

Online Game of the Year winner: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Nominees

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Ghost of Tsushima

Tetris Effect: Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design winner: Hades

Nominees

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction winner: Hades

Nominees

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part 2

That covers the entire list of D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 winners. Did the game you wanted to see win come out on top? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below. Congratulations to all the D.I.C.E. Awards 2021 winners!