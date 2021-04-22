After Battlefield 6, a standalone mobile game is coming to the franchise in 2022 DICE has reaffirmed that Battlefield 6 is on the way in Holiday 2021, but a standalone mobile game is also coming next year.

As we truck along through the year, DICE and Electronic Arts are hard at work on a new Battlefield game for the franchise. We were already pretty much fully aware that Battlefield 6 will be coming around the holiday season this year. That said, it looks like EA has other plans too. According to DICE, a mobile game, completely separate from Battlefield 6, is in the works and may be arriving sometime in 2022.

DICE revealed the development of a new Battlefield mobile game in a recent blog update over on EA’s website on April 22, 2021. In the update, DICE General Manager Oskar Gabrielson shared a wealth of details about how things are going for the Battlefield franchise and what players can expect. He started by saying Battlefield 6 is on track for its Holiday 2021 release goal. However, he also noted that a “standalone” Battlefield mobile game is also in the works via the aid of mobile developer Industrial Toys, who previously worked on the Midnight Star series for iOS.

A Battlefield mobile game makes sense at this point. Many of DICE’s competitors have entered the mobile market with spinoffs of their own, including the highly popular Call of Duty Mobile. And so it seems that DICE and EA will be following suit with a mobile option for their own popular first-person shooter franchise. There were little other details about what the mobile Battlefield game will look like outside of the fact that it will be an entirely disconnected experience from Battlefield 6 and is in testing phases now. That said, Gabrielson also revealed that the team will have plenty more to share about both games soon.

With Battlefield 6 coming down the pipe in late 2021 and a mobile Battlefield game coming in 2022, it’s looking like a good coming year for the series. Stay tuned as we await further details and reveals as they become available.