ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 78 The start of another classic on Stevetendo tonight.

The Stevetendo show finished Final Fantasy 3 recently so the program needed a new role playing game to fill hours and weeks of our time. Luckily we're in luck with Chrono Trigger sitting there, begging to be played on the show!

Set to go live at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT, this will be the first time I attempt a full playthrough of Chrono Trigger. The game is thought of by fans as one of the best games on the Super Nintendo. The game is also known for the memorable character designs created by Akira Toriyama, of Dragon Quest and Dragon Ball fame. As I've mentioned before, I received a Super Nintendo late in console's run and missed Chrono Trigger during it's peak so I'm looking forward to diving into this time traveling RPG and saving the world!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 9 p.m. EDT next Monday and 8 p.m. EDT next Tueday and Wednesday.

