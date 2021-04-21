ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 56 - I ain't afraid of no Quake It's time for the continuing journey through every game released for the N64 in North America. Join Bryan for skankcore64 on Shacknews Twitch.

Let's keep the retro takeover rolling on Shacknews Twitch with skankcore64 and the quest to beat every game made for the North American Nintendo 64 region. Tonight after the Stevetendo show, I'll hopefully be rolling more credits on a game that is kind of famous around here. Don't miss a second of the earth-shaking livestream stunts when it starts at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

Episode 56 - I ain't afraid of no Quake

The Shacknews 25th anniversary spirit continues tonight with the final levels of Quake lined up for skankcore64. Last week, I plowed through almost three entire episodes of frantic fragging and shotgun shenanigans. I imagine I'm very close to the last rune, if not starting the level where it can be found when I go live later tonight.

Don't be tardy because I doubt I'll be dealing with Quake for much longer, and the next game is already on the slate. Our own Blake Morse has decided that I'll be playing through Turok: Dinosaur Hunter after completing the id Software masterpiece with his judicious use of Shack Points. If you want to see your favorite N64 game on skankcore64, join in the fun over on the Shacknews Twitch channel and you'll earn points just by being there!

