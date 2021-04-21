Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown trailer reveals platforms, including Nintendo Switch KT Racing and Nacon put out a new trailer for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown which shows all of the platforms it will be on when it arrives.

The world has gone quite a long time without a Test Drive game. The driving sim title that used to be in competition with the likes of Gran Turismo and Forza has been on hiatus for quite a long time, but thanks to KT Racing and Nacon, it’s finally making a comeback. And what’s more, a new trailer recently revealed what platforms we’ll be playing on. Curiously, among those platforms listed is the Nintendo Switch.

The new Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Head to Head trailer was released on Nacon’s YouTube channel on April 21, 2021. We didn’t get to see much in the way of gameplay as the trailer was pretty much 100 percent cinematic, but the last tidbit did hold some interesting details. First off, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown’s launch platforms were revealed, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch.

It’s an interesting thing to see the Switch in the launch lineup for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. When we think of driving sims, utmost visuals, mechanics, and performance are almost always the priority. Driving sims are where we often see some of the most stunningly realistic graphics and gameplay possible. Next-gen systems and PC feel appropriate, but even PS4 and Xbox One feel like they’re stretching the game’s demands. Nintendo Switch is a great system, but it most certainly is not capable of delivering the pure fidelity and function we’ve come to expect from topline racing sims. It’s especially interesting considering this is the Test Drive franchise’s first return to play in almost a decade since the flop that was Test Drive: Ferrari Racing Legends back in 2012.

Nonetheless, with KT Racing at the helm and Nacon holding the keys to the franchise instead of Atari this time out, it will be interesting to see what Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is capable of delivering. With more info coming in July 2021, we won’t be waiting long to find out. Stay tuned for further updates and information about the game as we close in on its release month.