iPad Pro revealed at Apple Spring Loaded event

Apple has revealed the latest version of the iPad Pro at its April event.
Donovan Erskine
The Apple Spring Loaded event featured several new announcements in the world of the major tech company. During the presentation, Apple revealed the newest iteration of the iPad Pro. The iPad Pro will arrive this May, with pre-orders beginning this month.

As rumored, the new iPad Pro comes in two sizes - 11 and 12.9 inches and features a much thicker design than previous iterations. The tablet also features a new mini LED display. Just like the recently announced iMac, the new iPad pro utilizes Apple’s M1 chip. Apple boasts that the new iPad Pro is faster than any previous tablet from the company.

Another new feature in the iPad Pro is the inclusion of the Thunderbolt cable, which will put it in line with the iMac. The new iPad Pro packs 2 TB of storage and is the first iPad to feature 5G support.

The new iPad Pro costs $799 for the 11-inch and $1099 for the 12.9 inch and will be available for pre-ordersstarting April 30. The Spring Loaded Apple Event also featured the reveal of AirTags, as well as a new iMac.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

