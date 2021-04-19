ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 76 Super Metroid is the star of the Stevetendo show tonight!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, adventure fans will be in for a real treat. We've decided to take a break from "Mega Mondays" and switch it into "Metroid Mondays" with one of the best Super Nintendo games, Super Metroid.

Super Metroid is the only installment of the Metroid series on the Super Nintendo and took Samus Aran on an adventure all over planet Zebes. When I was younger, I didn't make that much of a dent in Metroid or it's Super Nintendo sequel but did get better at them when I got older. Seeing as I got a Super Nintendo later on in the system's lifespan when I was a kid, I'm not as familiar with Super Metroid as I am with other SNES games. Will I be able to traverse the whole planet and take down Mother Brain?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 p.m. EDT next Monday.

