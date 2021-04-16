Xur's location and wares for April 16 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur is and what he has for sale this week in Destiny 2.

Friday is here, Guardians, and that means Xur is back with some new wares in Destiny 2. If you’ve got some Legendary Shards, you’ll want to pay Xur a visit and potentially purchase an Exotic weapon or armor piece. He’s in a random location every week, but will be hanging around all weekend. Let’s look at Xur’s location and wares for the weekend of April 16, 2021.

Xur can be found in the Tower Hangar

This week, you can find Xur located at The Tower, inside the Hangar. As always, his inventory will include a piece of Exotic armor for each primary class, as a unique Exotic weapon.

Xur’s inventory is always filled with valuable items, but he only accepts Legendary Shards as a form of payment. If you’re low, we’ve got a guide on how to quickly farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2. If you’re already sitting on piles of Legendary Shards, then enjoy buying up everything Xur has to offer.

This week, Xur is selling:

The Jade Rabbit

Lucky Raspberry Mobility - 13 Resilience - 13 Recovery - 8 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 9 Strength - 16 Total - 65

Ashen Wake Mobility - 6 Resilience - 9 Recovery - 17 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 13 Strength - 9 Total - 60

Starfire Protocol Mobility - 9 Resilience - 7 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 7 Strength - 22 Total - 63



If Xur is selling something you don’t currently have, we strongly advise you pick it up if you can afford to do so. You never know when you’ll have the opportunity to grab such rare items again, and you never know when a bad Exotic can become meta with a single update.

