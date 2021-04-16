New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Xur's location and wares for April 16 - Destiny 2

Find out where Xur is and what he has for sale this week in Destiny 2.
Donovan Erskine
1

Friday is here, Guardians, and that means Xur is back with some new wares in Destiny 2. If you’ve got some Legendary Shards, you’ll want to pay Xur a visit and potentially purchase an Exotic weapon or armor piece. He’s in a random location every week, but will be hanging around all weekend. Let’s look at Xur’s location and wares for the weekend of April 16, 2021.

Xur's location and wares for April 16 - Destiny 2

Xur can be found in the Tower Hangar
Xur can be found in the Tower Hangar

This week, you can find Xur located at The Tower, inside the Hangar. As always, his inventory will include a piece of Exotic armor for each primary class, as a unique Exotic weapon.

Xur’s inventory is always filled with valuable items, but he only accepts Legendary Shards as a form of payment. If you’re low, we’ve got a guide on how to quickly farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2. If you’re already sitting on piles of Legendary Shards, then enjoy buying up everything Xur has to offer.

This week, Xur is selling:

  • The Jade Rabbit
  • Lucky Raspberry
    • Mobility - 13
    • Resilience - 13
    • Recovery - 8
    • Discipline - 6
    • Intellect - 9
    • Strength - 16
    • Total - 65
  • Ashen Wake
    • Mobility - 6
    • Resilience - 9
    • Recovery - 17
    • Discipline - 6
    • Intellect - 13
    • Strength - 9
    • Total - 60
  • Starfire Protocol
    • Mobility - 9
    • Resilience - 7
    • Recovery - 16
    • Discipline - 2
    • Intellect - 7
    • Strength - 22
    • Total - 63

If Xur is selling something you don’t currently have, we strongly advise you pick it up if you can afford to do so. You never know when you’ll have the opportunity to grab such rare items again, and you never know when a bad Exotic can become meta with a single update.

If you’re an avid Destiny 2 player, we’ve got just about everything you need to know in our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide. Most recently we covered the newly announced 2021 Guardian Games, as well as the Copies of Copies raid challenge. Sticking with our Destiny 2 topic page will ensure you know everything you need to know about the constantly growing sci-fi MMO.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola