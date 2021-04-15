New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Guardians Games 2021 start date - Destiny 2

It's time to stretch and limber up because Destiny 2's Guardian Games 2021 is around in the corner.

Sam Chandler
1

The Guardian Games start date is almost here in Destiny 2, which doesn’t give players a lot of time to prepare. If you want to prove your class is better than the others, you’ll need to know what day Guardian Games starts and even what time, so you can get an early lead. Here’s what you need to know so you can get in, claim your items, and get earning those medals.

Guardian Games 2021 start date

Guardian Games 2021 has a start date of April 20, 2021. Players can expect the event to kick off the same time Weekly Reset does, which is 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Keep in mind, this start time may change if any maintenance occurs or there are service downtimes.

For anyone not in the know, Guardian Games is an opportunity for the three classes of Destiny 2 to go head-to-head to prove which class is the best. Players earn medals for their class by completing bounties and engaging in activities. These medals are deposited in a podium and at the end of each week the current winner is announced. The team that is coming last will receive a boost to all medal deposited in an effort to keep the competition interesting.

destiny 2 guardian games 2021

There’s another mechanic in the Guardian Games called Laurels. These drop from players using the same class as you and are a currency with which to purchase bounties and other bits and pieces. To make it easier to collect a ton of these, Bungie will be adding a Guardian Games Strike playlist which will put you into a Strike with other players using the same class.

To prepare you for Guardian Games 2021, check out Datto’s video embedded above. He does a good job at outlining what’s new and what’s changing from last year’s event. You can also stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for our continued coverage of all things Destiny.

