Oculus Quest 2 v28 features 120 Hz support & experimental Air Link PC streaming The teased 120 Hz support is now available for developers and players on the Oculus Quest 2, and Air Link may allow you to stream PC VR games without a cable.

The Oculus Quest 2 v28 software update has arrived and brings with it a wealth of fantastic upgrades for Oculus and Facebook’s self-contained VR headset. Among the slew of features that have arrived in the Quest v28 update are 120 Hz support, which will allow developers and players to opt into a whole new level of crisp refresh rates not possible before on the device. More of a delight is the introduction of the experimental Air Link system, which will also allow Oculus Quest 2 players to stream a PC to their headset their WiFi network.

Facebook and Oculus launched the v28 software update alongside a press release late on April 13, 2021. The headline of the update is the experimental introduction of Air Link. Air Link is a streaming function that will allow you to stream your PC VR games to the Oculus Quest 2 without use of the Oculus Link cable, as long as your headset and PC are on the same WiFi network. This means potentially removing tethers and making the Oculus Quest a wholly wireless experience even for PC VR play.

The Oculus Quest headsets have traditionally required the Oculus Link cable to deliver PC VR streaming experiences. Air Link could potentially remove need of the Oculus Link cable, untethering the Quest 2, even for PC VR play.

The Air Link will require both your PC Oculus software and your Oculus headset to be updated to v28, so you’ll need to do that before you can utilize Link, but it bodes well for the possibility of - dare we say it - wireless Half-Life Alyx, as long as you have the WiFi capacity to handle it.

Meanwhile, Oculus has been teasing 120 Hz support for the Quest 2 for a while. It was expected to come in an update in March, but better late than never. With the Oculus v28 software update, developers and players will be able to opt into 120 Hz refresh rate design and play with VR apps on the headset. Previously, the Oculus Quest 2 was capped at 90 Hz.

There are plenty of other features in the Oculus Quest v28 update as well, such as improvements to Infinite Office. Be sure to read the full update and roadmap for more details.