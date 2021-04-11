How Shield Badges work - PAC-MAN 99 Discover how to get Shield Badges in PAC-MAN 99 and how they work to protect you from Jammers.

Shield Badges are a mechanic in PAC-MAN 99 that offer a powerful advantage. However, for those unsuspecting players, Shield Badges might also be a disadvantage, especially if you don’t know what they’re doing or what a badge might mean for other players.

How Shield Badges work

Shield Badges are little awards you can receive as you knock out other players in PAC-MAN 99. You won’t receive a full Shield Badge, instead, you will receive a fragment for each knockout you get. Not only that but you will also get any fragments or badges they had.

A Reddit user called TheSUTheorist notes that to get a Shield Badge requires an increasing number of fragments. The first Shield Badge requires 2 fragments, the second needs 4 fragments, third needs 8, and the last Shield Badge needs 16 fragments.

What the Shield Badges actually do has the community a bit divided at the moment. Some believe the badges prevent a certain number of Jammers from coming to your maze while others think the shields create a threshold, preventing Jammers until that line is reached. Either way, the more Shield Badges you have, the more of the line down the bottom will be affected, with the fourth shield marking the middle of the bar.

How to get Shield Badges

Defeating a player will show a PAC-MAN death animation on their tile. You will also see any badges they had fly into your Shield Badge section.

As mentioned above, the only way to get a Shield Badge is by knocking out another player to get fragments. You will also receive any fragments and badges they had. This means you will likely want to focus on knocking out other players, either using the Knockout or Counter targeting strategy.

Furthermore, you can use the Hunter Target strategy to specifically target players that have Shield Badges and fragments. This will help you grow your own number of Shield Badges, but only if you knock them out. On the flip side, the more you have, the more likely you will be the one other players are hunting. Make sure you know how to target and attack other players in PAC-MAN 99.

Getting Shield Badges in PAC-MAN 99 is an important step in winning any match you enter. While you can no doubt win without getting many, if any, badges, each one you get will make your life easier as it limits the number of Jammers sent your way. Be sure to check out the Shacknews PAC-MAN 99 page for more guides and the latest news.