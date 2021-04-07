New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

How to target other players - PAC-MAN 99

Select the type of player PAC-MAN 99 should target for you or target a player manually to let them feel the pain!
Sam Chandler
1

PAC-MAN 99 is a last-player-standing game, which means you will want to be targeting other players to take them out. Doing this ensures you’re eliminating threats and improving your chances of being the last one standing. For those new to the 99 styles of games, how targeting opponents works isn’t obvious at first.

How to target other players in PAC-MAN 99

pac-man 99 target players
You can target other players by selecting a category on the right or by using the Switch's touch screen.

For those playing in docked mode (and even those playing in handheld), selecting which players to target in PAC-MAN 99 is grouped into categories. On the right-hand side of the screen are four options, selected by pressing the right-stick. Each of these targets a specific type of player.

  • Random: Targets a random player
  • Knockout: Targets a player that is close to being knocked out
  • Counter: Target players that are targeting you

There is another category, Hunter, though it’s not currently clear what type of player this one targets. It could target players that are hunting down a lot of ghosts. We’ll be sure to update this when we figure out exactly what it does.

In terms of targeting specific players, that is limited to playing PAC-MAN 99 in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch. In handheld mode, you can touch the screen to target a specific player. This entirely removes the random targeting and allows you to specify who you want. This option should be weighed against letting the computer counter someone targeting you or finding someone that is about to be knocked out.

As you continue to fight through a match, surviving and eating ghosts, you may want to change up what type of player you’re targeting. Sometimes it can be good to switch from a defensive Counter to an offensive Knockout. For those with the dexterity and hand-eye coordination, tapping on a specific player could come in handy in a pinch. Be sure to check out the Shacknews PAC-MAN 99 page for more tips!

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola