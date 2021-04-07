How to target other players - PAC-MAN 99 Select the type of player PAC-MAN 99 should target for you or target a player manually to let them feel the pain!

PAC-MAN 99 is a last-player-standing game, which means you will want to be targeting other players to take them out. Doing this ensures you’re eliminating threats and improving your chances of being the last one standing. For those new to the 99 styles of games, how targeting opponents works isn’t obvious at first.

How to target other players in PAC-MAN 99

You can target other players by selecting a category on the right or by using the Switch's touch screen.

For those playing in docked mode (and even those playing in handheld), selecting which players to target in PAC-MAN 99 is grouped into categories. On the right-hand side of the screen are four options, selected by pressing the right-stick. Each of these targets a specific type of player.

Random: Targets a random player

Knockout: Targets a player that is close to being knocked out

Counter: Target players that are targeting you

There is another category, Hunter, though it’s not currently clear what type of player this one targets. It could target players that are hunting down a lot of ghosts. We’ll be sure to update this when we figure out exactly what it does.

In terms of targeting specific players, that is limited to playing PAC-MAN 99 in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch. In handheld mode, you can touch the screen to target a specific player. This entirely removes the random targeting and allows you to specify who you want. This option should be weighed against letting the computer counter someone targeting you or finding someone that is about to be knocked out.

As you continue to fight through a match, surviving and eating ghosts, you may want to change up what type of player you’re targeting. Sometimes it can be good to switch from a defensive Counter to an offensive Knockout. For those with the dexterity and hand-eye coordination, tapping on a specific player could come in handy in a pinch. Be sure to check out the Shacknews PAC-MAN 99 page for more tips!