Super Meat Boy Forever PS4 & Xbox One release dates set for next week The console version of Super Meat Boy Forever's 'endless runner'-style challenge finally has a release date on Xbox and PlayStation consoles this April.

Super Meat Boy Forever was a delightful deviation from the usual full controlled stylings of the ridiculously difficult Meat Boy platforming formula. It’s been running live on PC and Nintendo Switch since December now with the promise of console versions of the game on the way. Now, at least for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, we have a release date for Super Meat Boy Forever, and it’s next week.

Team Meat announced the PS4 and Xbox One release date for Super Meat Boy Forever with a new trailer on April 9, 2021. On April 16, 2021, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players (as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players respectively) will be able to dive into the action of Super Meat Boy Forever. Suitably, the trailer also shows off the harrowing levels and challenges players will traverse as Meat Boy and Bandage Girl go on a journey to save their child, Nugget, from the nefarious Dr. Fetus.

Super Meat Boy Forever was a pretty good romp when it came out on PC and Nintendo Switch right before Christmas. Its gameplay was outlandishly different, taking the direct control of sideways movement away from players in favor of runner-style mechanics, but it was nonetheless fun to play and figure out how to beat each level, with only a few caveats. We enjoyed the game in our Shacknews review and on Indie-licious. That said, Super Meat Boy Forever has been entirely confined to Nintendo Switch and PC as an exclusive release on the Epic Games Store since first launch. The entry into further consoles means more people get to enjoy the unique fun and challenge that Super Meat Boy Forever provides.

With Super Meat Boy Forever coming on April 16 of the 2021 video game calendar, it should make a good distraction for Xbox and PlayStation players if you’ve got some room on your April gaming slate. In the meantime, stay tuned for any further updates coming for the game (including Android and iOS release dates) right here at Shacknews.