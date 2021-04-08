Ziggurat Interactive's Super Chopper will take you to the skies later this April The latest release from Ziggurat Interactive is an attack helicopter game in which players will go on missions of combat and rescue.

Ziggurat Interactive has built up a solid repertoire of retro gaming titles playable on modern systems, but the publisher does have some never-before-seen tricks up its sleeve every once in a while. Such is the case with Super Chopper: An attack helicopter game in which players will fly a variety of missions destroying enemies and rescuing key targets. And what’s more, Super Chopper is slated for a release on PC later this April.

Ziggurat Interactive announced Super Chopper in a press release, complete with a Steam page on April 8, 2021. Developed by Webfoot, Super Chopper harkens back to the days of classic helicopter action games. Players will take on the role of the titular attack helicopter and take on stealth, combat, rescue, escort, and fire prevention missions with a multitude of weapons and gear to get the job done. The game is built to be easy to pick up and play and doesn’t require too much in the way of learning a full array of keybindings for any given aspect of your chopper. Just lift off and go through the game’s 50 overall missions to become a truly versatile ace pilot.

Even as a new game, Super Chopper harkens back to helicopter action games of old with an easy-to-play style where you can jump right in and get going with relative ease.

There’s a variety of environments to explore in your missions in Super Chopper, featuring rocky canyons, verdant plains, thick jungles, icy mountains, and more. And when you’ve conquered the game’s missions, there’s even a full-fledged level editor in case you’d like to create your own missions and challenges.

Ziggurat Interactive has been heavily focused on retro games as of late, having just publishing a rerelease of a collection of Data East classic arcade games, including Bad Dudes, Heavy Barrel, and Super BurgerTime. Even so, it’s interesting and refreshing to see something entirely new out of Ziggurat even as it continues to revitalize nostalgic games of yesteryear.

Ziggurat Interactive’s Super Chopper is expected to launch later this April. Stay tuned as we await a more concrete release date, or head over to the Steam page and wishlist the game now to get updates as it becomes available.