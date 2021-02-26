Ziggurat Interactive is bringing Data East arcade classics to PC In its latest effort to preserve classic gaming, Ziggurat Interactive has brought several Data East arcade classics to PC, including Joe & Mac, Heavy Barrel, and Bad Dudes.

In the past, Ziggurat Interactive has brought a number of PC and classic console games over to Steam in its efforts to bring good old-school games to modern platforms and audiences. However, it’s next releases head into some beloved arcade territory. Ziggurat recently got its hands on various licenses for Data East classic arcade games and it has brought eight of them to Steam GOG, and Humble Store today.

Ziggurat Interactive announced its latest publishing of Data East arcade classics in a press release on February 26, 2021. Data East was a notable gaming company in the glory days of the arcades and its catalogue contained a treasure trove of solid franchises that once lined the floors wherever arcade machines could be found. The collection of releasees includes a grand slew of memorable arcade titles including Bad Dudes, Joe and Mac, Super BurgerTime, and Heavy Barrel to name a few, all reworked and remastered into proper working order for play on PC.

The full list of Ziggurat Interactive Data East arcade releases can be found below, as well as their links on Steam, GOG, and Humble Store.

With each of these titles having garnered the love of millions of players around the world in the past, they’re now available to re-explore. For those who slipped hundreds of quarters into these machines in the past and those who want to discover a solid part of gaming history for the first time, Ziggurat Interactive has you covered with these Data East arcade releases.