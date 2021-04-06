ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 71 Jump into Zelda 2: The Adventures of Link tonight!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be jumping back into our Zelda 2: The Adventures of Link playthrough. For those who don't know, Zelda 2 tried to take the Zelda franchise in a different direction from the NES original. Zelda 2 is a side scrolling role-playing game where you collect experience points to level up as well as finding different spells to use. Slated to go live at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT, will I be able to traverse the land of Hyrule and save Princess Zelda from her deep sleep?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday and 9 p.m. EDT next Monday.

Want to go the extra mile and show support for The Stevetendo Show and other Shacknews productions? Make sure to check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

The Steventendo Show isn't the only high-quality production we have here at Shacknews. Make sure you check out our weekly livestream schedule for a look at all our upcoming shows.