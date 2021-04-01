ShackStream: Starting up Shacknews Logistics in American Truck Simulator This week, we'll switch from the airways to the highways as we start up our new Shacknews Logistics empire in American Truck Simulator and check out the Promods Canada expansion.

In a total switch from our previous adrenaline-filled flight into a notoriously difficult airport in Bhutan, this week we're going to change the pace a bit for our ShackStream. Instead of taking to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator, we're expanding the Shack Sim stable with the addition of Shacknews Logistics in American Truck Simulator.

We'll be starting our empire off small - though with a generous donation of in-game cash and experience - so that we can take full advantage of all the most interesting cargo trips and prepare ourselves for the upcoming Texas DLC. Our first foray will be into the Canadian province of British Columbia, which has been created by the Promods team as a free add-on. Personally, I can't wait to see just how accurately Vancouver and BC's interior have been created.

Lions Gate Bridge, Vancouver - Source: Promods Canada

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to take part of this new branch in our simulated adventures. We're also planning to expand the Thursday evening stream to a few other simulators over the coming weeks, including the Elite Dangerous Odyssey Alpha. If you're more of a fan of Microsoft Flight Simulator, don't worry, though, as we'll have plenty more flights in our future.

Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Sim airs every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!