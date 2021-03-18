ShackStream: Shack Air Dangerous Himalayan Approach This week's Shack Air flight takes us to Bhutan in hopes of delivering some precious cargo into a notoriously difficult high-altitude airport in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

This evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT, Shack Air will take on a special high-altitude challenge. The contract calls for the delivery of engraved glass aboard our trusty Shacknews Cessna Grand Caravan as we head from India into the high-altitude mountain airport of Paro in Bhutan. Our destination is surrounded by peaks reaching over 18,000 feet in height, while itself being nestled in a 12,000 ft tall valley. According to Wikipedia, Paro International Airport is one of the world's most dangerous airports and only a dozen pilots have been cleared to land there. We'll see if we can make it a lucky number thirteen this evening!

Source: The Skypark / Navigraph

This particular flight was purchased via Shack Points, which you can earn by watching Shacknews' streams and hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to choose the destination for an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!