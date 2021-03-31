ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 69 The Steves continue their fight in Final Fantasy 3.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, the Steves continue their journey to save the world in Final Fantasy 3. Set to go live at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. PDT, I'll need all the help I can get. If you saw last week's episode, then you saw the team take down the Magic Master at the top of the tower after a lot of frustrating battles. Will I be able to save the world or die trying?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 9 p.m. EDT next Monday and 8 p.m. EDT next Tuesday.

