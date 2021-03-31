Chivalry 2's cross-play closed beta is coming in late April Tripwire Interactive is preparing to offer a cross-platform play beta of Chivalry 2 this coming month for players that pre-order the game.

One of the most exciting facets of Chivalry 2 besides jumping into a giant multiplayer fracas of swords and steel is the prospect of being able to play the game with any platform we want to, thanks to its planned cross-play features. Players will be able to see what that looks like in action soon enough. Not only has Tripwire Interactive opened pre-orders on the game, but a cross-play closed beta is coming to allow players who pre-order the game to test out this functionality.

Tripwire Interactive announced the cross-play closed beta via the Chivalry 2 Twitter account and a press release on March 31, 2021. From April 23 to April 26, 2021, players will be able to engage in the closed beta for Chivalry 2, which will feature the first utilization of its cross-play features in action across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In order to get in on the closed beta, you need to pre-order the game ahead of the beta’s start date on your platform of choosing. Pre-orders have opened up now on PC and console.

Cross-platform play on Chivalry 2 means all players of all platforms will be able to bear their steel against one another without borders, opening up the full player base to interactions with each other in its up-to-64-player battlefields. With the game set to launch in June 2021 on all platforms, this is a good opportunity to check out what the game has to offer with one of its most promising features ahead of the launch.

As one of the most anticipated games of the year, Chivalry 2’s upcoming closed beta promises to be an interesting look at the game. As we get closer to the beta launch date and the final launch date on June 8, stay tuned for further information and updates here at Shacknews.