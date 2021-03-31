New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Kojima Productions composer Ludvig Forssell leaves studio after 10 years

Forssell worked on the soundtracks of Kojima games as recent as Death Stranding, but isn't closing the door on future collaborations with the studio.
TJ Denzer
In the last 10 years, composer Ludvig Forssell has lent his creative talents to Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions quite thoroughly across a number of projects up to and including Death Stranding. He helped arrange and create quite a bit of original music for a few iconic experiences beyond that too. But after a decade of dedicated work in-house at Kojima Productions, Forssell appears to be leaving the studio to go freelance with his talents.

Forssell announced his exit from Kojima Productions via his personal Twitter late on March 30, 2021. According to Forssell, the exit seems to be on good terms and he simply wishes to pursue work in further media.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be pursuing my future as a freelance composer,” Forssell wrote. “It’s been a blast! Thanks, KJP! Now, I’m happy to tackle a variety of projects in all types of media.”

It seems as though the door is not closed on future projects with his previous studio, though Forssell will be attempting to take up an expanded range of work, effective immediately.

10 years means Forssell’s work with Kojima Productions goes back through quite a bit of high-quality work on Hideo Kojima’s games. His name first showed up as composer on Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes (the demo lead-in to the full game, which he also worked on). He also worked as composer on the iconic Silent Hills P.T. demo before Kojima officially left Konami. His most recent work with the studio on Death Stranding was of note too, as the soundtrack and music in that game was one of the highlights of our Shacknews review and a strong point for a lot of players. It was such a good score that he was also recognized for his work on Death Stranding in Shacknews Year of the Games 2019 and The Game Awards 2019.

Ludvig Forssell has built a name for himself across a good collection of games while at Kojima Productions. Though it doesn’t seem like he’s cut off from further work with them, it will be interesting to see where his name shows up next in upcoming media. Stay tuned as we follow along and find out.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

