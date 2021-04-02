Evening Reading - April 2, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Pet chair

I built a chair for needy pets that always want to sit next to you. pic.twitter.com/loTmxmsnQ5 — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) March 30, 2021

Pet chair for the Chair Pet?

Going to need more people to match my energy

accidentally bumped into a guy and was like “oh my god im so sorry!” and he was just like “it’s fine.”



WHAT????!?!?? it’s FINE!? Sir, please match my tone! i need an “oh my god no worries at all!” or im gonna feel like shit — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) March 30, 2021

Apologise profusely when you bump into someone.

American Psycho v2

this critique of business cards is prob the funniest thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/si0CnIR7MK — Trung Phan 🇨🇦 (@TrungTPhan) March 30, 2021

Never seen someone so excited to talk about business cards.

Long patch notes are long

Did you read them all?

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/7734APuATD — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) March 30, 2021

Pretty sure this is the episode where Hank has a sandwich at a new BBQ joint and has to sit at a big share table.

Pirate!

I dunno who made this but it’s work of fucking art 😂🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/xVcqwfjTJS — A’tuin Sneezed (@damethelog) March 29, 2021

He's out lookin' for booty!

Headbutt!

And bow.

Not work safe

This work is very not safe.

Here's a photo of Rad having a good sleep. I do wonder how this could possibly be comfortable for him, but he loves smooshing his face.

