Evening Reading - April 1, 2021

Aunt May in Marvel Contest of Champions

Kabam had a little prank up its sleeve today with a new, totally fake, champion. Now we kind of actually want this in the game.

Diamond Hanz

The 🔔 has been rung and Diamond Hanz is ready to answer the call.



Buy! Hold! Win! pic.twitter.com/bmP1czr326 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 1, 2021

Stonks rising in Fortnite.

The Valorant patch to end all patches

After an internal 4-1 Spike Rush match, it was determined April 1st would become the annual VALORANT hot-fix day.



Read Patch Notes 33 ⅓ here: https://t.co/p3IKzbEvw6 pic.twitter.com/iXd8m9pf3d — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 1, 2021

One of many April fools posts going around today.

The rightful Pokemon mascot

Happy Bidoof day!

Epic Games reveals Metapets

Say hello to MetaPets 🐾 the next-generation of fur-ever friends from Unreal Engine.



Creating #MetaPets is as easy as a walk in the park using the new 🐶 MetaPet Creator. #UE4



Unleash your potential and see the pawsibilities 👇 pic.twitter.com/xmJ4PIkhQZ — Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) April 1, 2021

Wow, imagine all of the dogs you can pet!

Finally, more Bugsnax content

Our market research shows that bugs are considered 'creepy' and 'extremely off-putting' so we're rebranding to un-bug our snacks! pic.twitter.com/7dR7aXhsR1 — Snacks (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) April 1, 2021

Talkin' bout ____ snacks!

Happy March 32!

April Fools Day sucks!

Pranks have to at least be believable

i wasn’t a good dog today



april fools. i was so good — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) April 1, 2021

No one would believe he'd be a bad dog.

