Evening Reading - April 1, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Because today was April Fool's Day, we've had a look around the internet to see what pranks and jokes were made. Please take a look.

Aunt May in Marvel Contest of Champions

Kabam had a little prank up its sleeve today with a new, totally fake, champion. Now we kind of actually want this in the game.

Diamond Hanz

Stonks rising in Fortnite.

The Valorant patch to end all patches

One of many April fools posts going around today.

The rightful Pokemon mascot

Happy Bidoof day!

Epic Games reveals Metapets

Wow, imagine all of the dogs you can pet!

Finally, more Bugsnax content

Talkin' bout ____ snacks!

Happy March 32!

April Fools Day sucks!

Pranks have to at least be believable

No one would believe he'd be a bad dog.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday for your viewing pleasure. She's not impressed by pranks or jokes, as she gets scared easily. Thankfully, we let her know it's alright and it's all in good spirit.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola