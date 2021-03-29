ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 67 Let's give Super Mario 35 a proper send off!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, make sure you're ready to party as we're giving Super Mario 35 a proper send off. For those who aren't aware, Nintendo is discontinuing Mario 35, as it was a special promotional game to tie in with the 35th anniversary of the franchise. Set to go live at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT, come enjoy the last few days of Super Mario 35 in style, Stevetendo style!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 p.m. EDT next Monday.

Want to go the extra mile and show support for The Stevetendo Show and other Shacknews productions? Make sure to check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

The Steventendo Show isn't the only high-quality production we have here at Shacknews. Make sure you check out our weekly livestream schedule for a look at all our upcoming shows.