Death's Door is the next title from Titan Souls' developer Acid Nerve

Of all the publishers in the video game world, Devolver Digital carries a track record of hits that is unmatched. They took the wraps off their newest game, Death’s Door, during today’s ID@Xbox Showcase event and appear to have another winner on their hands. Built by Titan Souls’ developer Acid Nerve, Death’s Door follows a crow that collects the souls of the dead professionally. This action RPG is slated to arrive on Xbox consoles and PC later this summer.
