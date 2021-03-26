New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Death's Door is the next title from Titan Souls' developer Acid Nerve

Assume the role of an ass-kicking crow in Death's Door, a new action-adventure from Acid Nerve.

Chris Jarrard
1

Of all the publishers in the video game world, Devolver Digital carries a track record of hits that is unmatched. They took the wraps off their newest game, Death’s Door, during today’s ID@Xbox Showcase event and appear to have another winner on their hands. Built by Titan Souls’ developer Acid Nerve, Death’s Door follows a crow that collects the souls of the dead professionally. This action RPG is slated to arrive on Xbox consoles and PC later this summer.

The Steam Store page for Death’s Door shares what players can expect when roleplaying a soul-reaping crow.

For all the latest news and updates on the newest games, be sure to check out our 2021 video game release dates calendar so you don’t miss anything coming down the pipe.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola