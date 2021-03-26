Exo One revealed for console at ID@Xbox Showcase Pilot an alien craft across breathtaking galactic environments in this new adventure from Future Friends Games.

Future Friends Games made an appearance during today's ID@Xbox Showcase event and brought along one of the more intriguing titles for display. Exo One tasks players with piloting a mysterious craft through sparse alien landscapes. It got a new trailer during the event and confirmation that it will be launching on Xbox consoles and Game Pass later this year.

Exo One is also headed for PC along with its console companions. The game’s Steam Store page offers a cryptic synopsis of what players can expect from this visually alluring adventure.

Master a truly alien traversal system and move through enigmatic and desolate alien landscapes in ways you've never experienced. Use gravity and momentum to reach colossal speeds and exhilarating heights. Ride thermal updrafts into boiling cloud formations, careen down hillsides and launch off mountain tops, all the time drifting toward the shining blue beam on the horizon. Atmospheric, diffused visuals are merged with otherworldly sound effects and a hypnotic electric guitar soundtrack. Pilot your craft on mankind's first voyage outside the solar system, and go on an interplanetary journey across space and time.

For all the latest news and updates on the newest games, be sure to check out our 2021 video game release dates calendar so you don’t miss anything coming down the pipe.