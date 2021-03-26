New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Exo One revealed for console at ID@Xbox Showcase

Pilot an alien craft across breathtaking galactic environments in this new adventure from Future Friends Games.

Chris Jarrard
1

Future Friends Games made an appearance during today's ID@Xbox Showcase event and brought along one of the more intriguing titles for display. Exo One tasks players with piloting a mysterious craft through sparse alien landscapes. It got a new trailer during the event and confirmation that it will be launching on Xbox consoles and Game Pass later this year.

Exo One is also headed for PC along with its console companions. The game’s Steam Store page offers a cryptic synopsis of what players can expect from this visually alluring adventure.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

