Exo One revealed for console at ID@Xbox Showcase
Pilot an alien craft across breathtaking galactic environments in this new adventure from Future Friends Games.
Future Friends Games made an appearance during today's ID@Xbox Showcase event and brought along one of the more intriguing titles for display. Exo One tasks players with piloting a mysterious craft through sparse alien landscapes. It got a new trailer during the event and confirmation that it will be launching on Xbox consoles and Game Pass later this year.
Exo One is also headed for PC along with its console companions. The game’s Steam Store page offers a cryptic synopsis of what players can expect from this visually alluring adventure.
For all the latest news and updates on the newest games, be sure to check out our 2021 video game release dates calendar so you don’t miss anything coming down the pipe.
-
Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Exo One revealed for console at ID@Xbox Showcase