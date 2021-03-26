Craftopia is bringing its eclectic variety of gameplay to Xbox consoles Pocket Pair is preparing to launch its unique variety adventure game Craftopia to Xbox consoles soon.

Craftopia is a curious and unique adventure game that may have slipped under your radar in 2020. Pocket Pair brought together a variety of gameplay elements together in one package and, by various accounts on Steam, managed to make things cohesive. It’s got elements of sandbox survival, open-world exploration, hack ‘n slash dungeon crawling, farming, creature hunting, and more. It’s also set to make its way over to Xbox sometime in the future.

Pocket Pair showed off another look at Craftopia with a trailer on the ID@Xbox livestream show on March 26, 2021. It was during this trailer that we got to see another look at the game’s elements. Craftopia is another game that might be mistaken taking on Breath of the Wild’s style at first glance. We do see a character doing battle with various monsters in a lush open world. However, we also see them throw an object to seemingly capture a creature, like in Pokemon, and quickly build objects like a ramp in a very Fortnite-like manner. There’s even a part where players seemingly jump in a bi-plane, fly around, and rain machinegun fire down upon foes.

Pocket Pair released Craftopia in early access on Steam back in September 2020. By many accounts, the game is worth players’ attention. It has garnered nearly 10,000 steam reviews since its early access launch and gained a Very Positive standing among players, with one of the top reviews describing it as a fleshed-out blend of Skyrim and Minecraft. With an upcoming launch on Xbox consoles, more players will be able to explore all that the game offers and see if it’s their cup of tea.

We didn’t get a date for Craftopia on Xbox consoles, but given it launched in early access on Steam in September 2020 and is expected to remain there for a year, it might be that we can expect to learn more about the game coming to Xbox closer to September 2021. Stay tuned for updates and info.