Haunted Space sprinkles in some horror with your dogfights

How could you improve the classic space flight sim formula? Add in some ghosts!

Chris Jarrard
1

One of the more intriguing announcements to come out of today’s Future Games Show event was the reveal of Haunted Space. With a setup that will be familiar to Wing Commander and Elite: Dangerous fans, Haunted Space mixes things up by injecting a chilling horror narrative and otherworldly alien boss fights. 

Published by Merge Games and developed by Italian Games Factory, Haunted Space is currently slated to release on PC via Steam as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game’s official synopsis describes a space odyssey that may be too terrifying for some.

Making use of next-gen visual effects like ray tracing, Haunted Space could be the perfect mix of space exploration and combat for folks who also enjoy being scared to death. We’ll keep you updated once Italian Games Factory is ready to share more information. 

For all the latest news and updates on the newest games, be sure to check out our 2021 video game release dates calendar so you don’t miss anything coming down the pipe.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

