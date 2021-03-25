Haunted Space sprinkles in some horror with your dogfights How could you improve the classic space flight sim formula? Add in some ghosts!

One of the more intriguing announcements to come out of today’s Future Games Show event was the reveal of Haunted Space. With a setup that will be familiar to Wing Commander and Elite: Dangerous fans, Haunted Space mixes things up by injecting a chilling horror narrative and otherworldly alien boss fights.

Published by Merge Games and developed by Italian Games Factory, Haunted Space is currently slated to release on PC via Steam as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game’s official synopsis describes a space odyssey that may be too terrifying for some.

Experience the next generation of space combat in HAUNTED SPACE. Sci-fi blends with horror elements in a story-rich adventure based on exploration, fast-paced dogfighting, trading, and ship crafting, with customizable flight simulation and intense multi-stage boss battles. In the far future, the second age of human civilization reached the distant Neterun galaxy and discovered a powerful energy called Sonic Matter. Millions of settlers arrived in Neterun’s systems and a vast factory called the Metal Mother Facility was built to harvest this valuable resource. But humanity soon discovered they were not alone… Take on the role of a Raider, in the service of the Human Empire, as you traverse a treacherous galaxy in the far reaches of space. Take on quests across multiple systems or strike out on your own to fight, explore and scavenge resources and credits. Trade, craft, customize your ship, and fight to survive as you uncover the mystery of a galaxy haunted by an ancient civilization.

Making use of next-gen visual effects like ray tracing, Haunted Space could be the perfect mix of space exploration and combat for folks who also enjoy being scared to death. We’ll keep you updated once Italian Games Factory is ready to share more information.

