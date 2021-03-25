Arctic Awakening is an episodic wildlife adventure coming to PC & Consoles in 2022 Goldfire Studios is giving us an interesting new episodic adventure in the arctic wilds with the first episode coming to consoles and PC in 2022.

GamesRadar’s Future Games Show kicked off with an interesting foray into the arctic wilds. Arctic Awakening is a first-person story-based game from GoldFire Studios in which players will take on the role of an isolationist survivor living in the wild. It will set players on an episodic adventure full of exploration through snowcapped woods and mountains with some sci-fi elements and the first episode will launch on PC and consoles in 2022.

Arctic Awakening's story takes players on what's supposed to be a routine supply drop. As the cargo plane reaches the Alaskan landscape, a terrible snowstorm hits and wipes out the plane in an instant. Pilot Kai is left stranded in the middle of the frozen wilderness and must struggle to survive with only his AI drone to keep him company. As players seek out safety and shelter, they'll be confronted with dynamic weather changes, new characters, and difficult choices on how to proceed. Can Kai find his lost co-pilot? Can Kai even survive himself? How will decisions that players make over the course of their journey affect Kai's relationship with the characters he encounters?

Thursday's trailer marks the first look at Arctic Awakening, but while it looks impressive, the first episode isn't anywhere close to ready for release. The team at GoldFire Studios won't have this game ready until 2022 at the earliest. It'll come to PC, Mac, and consoles as soon as it's ready to roll out. In the meantime, you can check out the game's Steam page.