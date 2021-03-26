How to leave an Expedition or quest - Monster Hunter Rise Discover how to exit an Expedition or hunt in Monster Hunter Rise and keep all the goods you've picked up along the way.

No matter how much fun you’re having in Monster Hunter Rise, sometimes you need to leave an Expedition or quest. For those that don’t want to have to finish a hunt (it being too hard is a good enough reason) or if you’ve finished your farming route, exiting the various biomes and going back to Kamura village is extremely straightforward.

How to leave an Expedition, quest, or hunt

Sometimes you’ll find yourself out on a quest or hunt and realize it’s far too challenging or you’re vastly underprepared. This can happen in those tough Gathering Hub quests that are designed for multiple players. Thankfully, leaving one of these is easy and you don’t need to faint a bunch of times.

Open the pause menu and go to the Quest tab. Here you can select Complete Quest to return to Kamura Village.

To leave a quest, simply press the + button to open up the menu. From here, navigate to the Quests tab (second from the left) to see a series of options relating to the quest you’re on. Scroll down to the Complete Quest option (it should be in gold) and select it. This will ask you if you want to return to the village, select yes to confirm.

The good news is that you can do this anywhere you want. Scaled a massive mountain for a Relic Record and want to duck back to the village to see what you unlocked? Do it from atop the mountain.

Using this Complete Quest option is especially useful for those on an Expedition. After spending 30 minutes farming resources to craft Shock and Pitfall Traps, you can choose to leave and get back on track with whatever hunt you were up to in the campaign. Thankfully, you get to keep everything you obtained during the Expedition (or quest).

Next time you finish up your farming route in an Expedition or run into a monster that’s a bit too challenging, you can just choose to leave or quit the quest. No need to travel to a special location or get carted back to the camp repeatedly. With that out of the way, you can focus on more important things, like looking over the Shacknews Monster Hunter Rise page for a wealth of other guides and resources to help you on your hunts.