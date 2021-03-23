Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops: Cold War offer double XP this weekend Activision's popular shooters will offer players the chance to boost their guns and account ahead of a mid-season update.

Call of Duty fans should go ahead and clear any plans they may have already made for this upcoming weekend. Call of Duty: Warzone developer Treyarch has announced that the popular battle royale shooter, as well as its counterpart Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, will be getting a double XP weekend. The event kicks off this Friday, March 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET and will run through Monday, March 29 at the same time.

This new double XP promotion will occur just before Activision prepares to launch a mid-season update for both games. Season 2 for both Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War first kicked off back on February 25. It ushered in new cosmetics, weapons, and an all-new Zombies mode experience called Outbreak.

The mid-season update is expected to bring more new items for players to collect as well as a new map for Outbreak mode. The undead fun was not confined solely to Zombies mode in Black Ops: Cold War, though. Packs of the undead have been seen roaming around the Verdansk map that hosts all the Warzone action. The zombies first appeared within a giant tanker that had run aground near the prison complex. A week later, the undead infestation had made its way to the hospital northwest of town.

It is likely that the mid-season update will further expand the scope of the zombie infestation on Verdansk, so offering players the chance to level up their weapons ahead of the update seems reasonable. The double XP bonus will apply to player account progression, weapon progression, and Battle Pass progress. If players had ambitions of working through the Battle Pass levels before the season wraps, this weekend will be the best way to do it.