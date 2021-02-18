Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 release date Treyarch and Raven Software are prepping the next big content release for the popular online shooters. Here's everything you need to know.

After the successful launch of the first season of post-launch content and integration with Warzone, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is preparing to deliver another round of content to its rabid player base. Scheduled for release on February 25, Cold War Season 2 will bring new weapons, maps, cosmetics, and more. Additionally, the content drop will include an expansion for Zombies mode.

Call of Duty: Cold War + Warzone Season 2 features

Headlining Season 2 is the addition of four new operators for use in both Cold War and Warzone. They are Naga, Samantha Maxis, Terrell Wolf, and Karla Rivas. Maxis, Wolf, and Rivas will be available in Season Bundles while Naga arrives on Season 2’s launch for all Cold War players. Six new weapons will also be joining the arsenal available to combatants: FARA 83 assault rifle, LC10 SMG, Machete special, E-Tool melee, R1 Shadowhunter special, and ZRG 20mm sniper.

Fans of Call of Duty Zombies will be pleased to learn about the all-new Outbreak experience coming with the Season 2 update.

The next chapter of the Dark Aether story takes the agents of Requiem deep into the heart of Russia, where they’ll fight to survive their greatest challenges yet. Welcome to Outbreak: an entirely new, large-scale Zombies experience unlike any other! As Requiem continues to fall behind in the arms race against Omega Group, various regions in the Ural Mountains have recently become Dark Aether outbreak sites. With new opportunities to research the Dark Aether and advance Requiem’s agenda, it’s up to you and three fellow agents to complete the deadly experiments that few have survived. Continuing the Dark Aether story, Outbreak takes place across massive play spaces throughout the Ural Mountains, packed with new enemies, team objectives, player rewards, and intel to discover on foot, in vehicles, or by jump pads. Whether its hunting down elite enemies using a satellite tracker, escorting a Rover that detects dimensional portals, or holding out against zombies in a confined Dark Aether zone, agents of Requiem will need to complete these investigations before they can Exfil… or risk entering a Dark Aether portal to a new region for even more rewards.

If that wasn’t enough, Call of Duty: Cold War will pick up four new maps, three new modes, a new Scorestreak, and two new vehicles. Players who can’t get enough Call of Duty will be happy to hear that Season 2 also brings four additional Prestiges to earn, bringing the grand total to 11. Soldiers dedicated enough to reach Level 200 in Season 2 will be granted the title of Prestige Master.

Warzone fanatics can expect to see all the Operators and weapons mentioned above to be added into the battle royale modes. A new loot pool for Season 2 will mix up ground loot and provide new blueprints and rewards for dedicated players. The team at Raven Software is also teasing some new areas to uncover in Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

A new game mode for Verdansk called Exfiltration will be available with the content update. It mixes up the classic battle royale formula by placing a single radio somewhere on the map. Should a solo player or squad find and hold the radio for a fixed amount of time, the chopper will come to pick them up, ending the round. To make things spicier, the position of the radio holder will be exposed on the game map similar to Most Wanted contracts and other high-value targets. Rebirth Island also gets a new mode that ups the total player count to 90 overall, ensuring an even more chaotic battle with more chances to earn redeployments.

The rollout of the Season 2 update will commence for Cold War players on February 23 between 9 PM and 11 PM PT. The update for Warzone will follow the next day, February 24 between 9 PM and 11 PM PT. The development teams will be dropping more information about the Season 2 Battle Pass and its content on February 23 via the official Call of Duty Blog.